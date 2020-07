July 30 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC REPORTS 1,417 NEW DEATHS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS AS OF YESTERDAY; TOTAL NOW 150,283 DEATHS VERSUS 148,866 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON JULY 29

* U.S. CDC REPORTS 65,935 NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES AS OF YESTERDAY; TOTAL NOW 4,405,932 CASES VERSUS 4,339,997 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON JULY 29