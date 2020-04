April 27 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC REPORTS 29,256 NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES AS OF YESTERDAY; TOTAL NOW 957,875 CASES VERSUS 928,619 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON APRIL 26

* U.S. CDC REPORTS 1,463 NEW DEATHS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS AS OF YESTERDAY; TOTAL NOW 53,922 DEATHS VERSUS 52,459 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON APRIL 26 Source: bit.ly/3cP8vrB