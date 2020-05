May 25 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC REPORTS 15,342 NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES AS OF YESTERDAY; TOTAL NOW 1,637,456 CASES VERSUS 1,622,114 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON MAY 24

* U.S. CDC REPORTS 620 NEW DEATHS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS AS OF YESTERDAY; TOTAL NOW 97,669 DEATHS VERSUS 97,049 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON MAY 24 Source text : (bit.ly/36udsE9)