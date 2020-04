April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CDC REPORTS 26,385 NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES AS OF YESTERDAY; TOTAL NOW 605,390 CASES VERSUS 579,005 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON APRIL 14

* U.S. CDC REPORTS 2,330 NEW DEATHS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS AS OF YESTERDAY; TOTAL NOW 24,582 DEATHS VERSUS 22,252 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON APRIL 14