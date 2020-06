June 23 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC REPORTS 410 NEW DEATHS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS AS OF YESTERDAY; TOTAL NOW 120,333 DEATHS VERSUS 119,923 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON JUNE 22

* U.S. CDC REPORTS 26,643 NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES AS OF YESTERDAY; TOTAL NOW 2,302,288 CASES VERSUS 2,275,645 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON JUNE 22 Source text for Eikon: