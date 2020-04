April 23 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC - 46,379 TOTAL DEATHS DUE TO NEW CORONAVIRUS AS OF PREVIOUS DAY AT 4 PM ET VERSUS 44,575 DEATHS AS OF PREVIOUS REPORT ON APRIL 22

* U.S. CDC REPORTS ITS COUNT OF 828,441 CASES OF NEW CORONAVIRUS AS OF PREVIOUS DAY AT 4 PM ET VERSUS PREVIOUS REPORT OF 802,583 CASES ON APRIL 22 Source: bit.ly/2TULOvk