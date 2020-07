July 20 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC REPORTS 63,201 NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES AS OF YESTERDAY; TOTAL NOW 3,761,362 CASES VERSUS 3,698,161 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON JULY 19

* U.S. CDC REPORTS 498 NEW DEATHS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS AS OF YESTERDAY; TOTAL NOW 140,157 DEATHS VERSUS 139,659 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON JULY 19 Source text: [bit.ly/3fP4x43]