March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CDC - 544 TOTAL DEATHS DUE TO NEW CORONAVIRUS AS OF PREVIOUS DAY AT 4 PM ET VERSUS 400 DEATHS AS OF PREVIOUS REPORT ON MARCH 23

* U.S. CDC REPORTS ITS COUNT OF 44,232 CASES OF NEW CORONAVIRUS AS OF PREVIOUS DAY AT 4 PM ET VERSUS PREVIOUS REPORT OF 33,453 CASES ON MARCH 23 Source text: (here)