Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CDC REPORTS 572 NEW DEATHS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS AS OF YESTERDAY; TOTAL NOW 176,223 DEATHS VERSUS 175,651 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON AUGUST 23

* U.S. CDC REPORTS 38,679 NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES AS OF YESTERDAY; TOTAL NOW 5,682,491 CASES VERSUS 5,643,812 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON AUGUST 23 Source text: (bit.ly/2AbeadU)