April 8 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CDC REPORTS 690 NEW DEATHS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS AS OF YESTERDAY; TOTAL NOW 12,754 DEATHS VERSUS 12,064 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON APRIL 7

* U.S. CDC REPORTS 20,682 NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES AS OF YESTERDAY; TOTAL NOW 395,011 CASES VERSUS 374,329 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON APRIL 7 Source text for Eikon: