June 19 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC REPORTS 733 NEW DEATHS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS AS OF YESTERDAY; TOTAL DEATHS NOW 118,365 VERSUS 117,632 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON JUNE 18

* U.S. CDC REPORTS 23,138 NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES AS OF YESTERDAY; TOTAL CASES NOW 2,178,710 VERSUS 2,155,572 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON JUNE 18 Source text: bit.ly/2TULOvk