June 2 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC REPORTS 761 NEW DEATHS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS AS OF YESTERDAY; TOTAL NOW 105,157 DEATHS VERSUS 104,396 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON JUNE 1

* U.S. CDC REPORTS 14,790 NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES AS OF YESTERDAY; TOTAL NOW 1,802,470 CASES VERSUS 1,787,680 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON JUNE 1 Source text: bit.ly/2TULOvk