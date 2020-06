June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CDC REPORTS 20,486 NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES AS OF YESTERDAY; TOTAL NOW 1,994,283 CASES VERSUS 1,973,797 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON JUNE 10

* U.S. CDC REPORTS 834 NEW DEATHS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS AS OF YESTERDAY; TOTAL NOW 112,967 DEATHS VERSUS 112,133 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON JUNE 10