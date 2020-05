May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC :

* U.S. CDC REPORTS 933 NEW DEATHS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS AS OF YESTERDAY; TOTAL NOW 90,340 DEATHS VERSUS 89,407 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON MAY 18

* U.S. CDC REPORTS 24,481 NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES AS OF YESTERDAY; TOTAL NOW 1,504,830 CASES VERSUS 1,480,349 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON MAY 18