July 16 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC REPORTS 947 NEW DEATHS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS AS OF YESTERDAY; TOTAL DEATHS NOW 136,938 VERSUS 135,991 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON JULY 15

* U.S. CDC REPORTS 67,404 NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES AS OF YESTERDAY; TOTAL CASES NOW 3,483,832 VERSUS 3,416,428 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON JULY 15 Source text : (bit.ly/3h6WGiG)