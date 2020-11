Nov 24 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC REPORTS TOTAL DEATHS OF 257,016 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS AS OF YESTERDAY VERSUS 255,958 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON NOV. 23

* U.S. CDC REPORTS TOTAL NOVEL CORONAVIRUS CASES OF 12,333,452 AS OF YESTERDAY VERSUS 12,175,921 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON NOV. 23 Source text : (bit.ly/3l4nBgx)