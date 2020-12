Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CDC REPORTS TOTAL DEATHS OF 316,844 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS AS OF YESTERDAY VERSUS 315,260 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON DEC. 20

* U.S. CDC REPORTS TOTAL NOVEL CORONAVIRUS CASES OF 17,790,376 AS OF YESTERDAY VERSUS 17,592,760 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON DEC. 20 Source text: (bit.ly/34xJvn2)