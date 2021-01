Jan 16 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC REPORTS TOTAL NOVEL CORONAVIRUS CASES OF 23,440,774 AS OF YESTERDAY VERSUS 23,193,703 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON JAN 15

* U.S. CDC REPORTS TOTAL DEATHS OF 390,938 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS AS OF YESTERDAY VERSUS 387,255 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON JAN 15 Source text: bit.ly/3nUN5y9