Feb 11 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC REPORTS TOTAL DEATHS OF 470,110 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS AS OF YESTERDAY VERSUS 466,465 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON FEB. 10

* U.S. CDC REPORTS TOTAL NOVEL CORONAVIRUS CASES OF 27,127,858 AS OF YESTERDAY VERSUS 27,030,549 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON FEB. 10 Source text: (bit.ly/375u9r5)