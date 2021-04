April 16 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC REPORTS TOTAL DEATHS OF 562,296 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS AS OF YESTERDAY VERSUS 561,356 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON APRIL 15

* U.S. CDC REPORTS TOTAL NOVEL CORONAVIRUS CASES OF 31,306,928 AS OF YESTERDAY VERSUS 31,231,869 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON APRIL 15 Source text: (bit.ly/3n0EyLp)