April 23 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CDC REPORTS TOTAL DEATHS OF 567,352 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS AS OF YESTERDAY VERSUS 566,494 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON APRIL 22

* U.S. CDC REPORTS TOTAL NOVEL CORONAVIRUS CASES OF 31,730,950 AS OF YESTERDAY VERSUS 31,666,546 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON APRIL 22