April 27 (Reuters) - Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

* U.S. CDC REPORTS TOTAL DEATHS OF 569,771 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS AS OF YESTERDAY VERSUS 569,272 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON APRIL 26

* U.S. CDC REPORTS TOTAL NOVEL CORONAVIRUS CASES OF 31,924,610 AS OF YESTERDAY VERSUS 31,883,289 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON APRIL 26 Source text: (bit.ly/3nClxzr)