June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CDC REPORTS TOTAL DEATHS OF 597,343 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS AS OF YESTERDAY VERSUS 597,195 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON JUNE 13

* U.S. CDC REPORTS TOTAL NOVEL CORONAVIRUS CASES OF 33,292,045 AS OF YESTERDAY VERSUS 33,283,781 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON JUNE 13