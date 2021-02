Feb 21 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC REPORTS TOTAL NOVEL CORONAVIRUS CASES OF 27,882,557 AS OF YESTERDAY VERSUS 27,811,343 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON FEB. 20

* U.S. CDC REPORTS TOTAL DEATHS OF 496,112 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS AS OF YESTERDAY VERSUS 494,008 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON FEB. 20 Source text : bit.ly/3k9O6lO