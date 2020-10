Oct 30 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CDC REPORTS TOTAL DEATHS OF 228,100 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS AS OF YESTERDAY VERSUS 227,045 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON OCT. 29

* U.S. CDC REPORTS TOTAL NOVEL CORONAVIRUS CASES OF 8,924,548 AS OF YESTERDAY VERSUS 8,834,393 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON OCT. 29 Source text : [bit.ly/2TFMLqo]