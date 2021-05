BRIEF-U.S. CDC Says 130,615,797 Individuals Have Been Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 As Of May 24

May 24 (Reuters) - CDC:

* U.S. CDC SAYS 130,615,797 INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19 AS OF MAY 24 VERSUS 130,014,175 INDIVIDUALS AS OF MAY 23

* U.S. CDC SAYS 163,907,827 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MAY 24 VERSUS 163,309,414 INDIVIDUALS AS OF MAY 23

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 286,890,900 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MAY 24 VERSUS 285,720,586 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF MAY 23

* U.S. CDC SAYS DELIVERED 357,250,475 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MAY 24

* U.S. CDC SAYS 7,840,168 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE ADMINISTERED IN LONG-TERM CARE HOMES AS OF MAY 24 VERSUS 7,839,205 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF MAY 23