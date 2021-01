Jan 6 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CDC SAYS 511,635 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE ADMINISTERED IN LONG-TERM CARE HOMES AS OF JAN 6 VERSUS 429,066 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF JAN 5

* U.S. CDC SAYS 3,416,875 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE DISTRIBUTED IN LONG-TERM CARE HOMES AS OF JAN 6 VERSUS 3,260,775 DOSES DISTRIBUTED AS OF JAN 5 Source text : [bit.ly/3nfuJYw]