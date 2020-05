May 2 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC REPORTS ITS COUNT OF 1,092,815 CASES OF NEW CORONAVIRUS AS OF PREVIOUS DAY AT 4 PM ET VERSUS PREVIOUS REPORT OF 1,062,446 CASES ON MAY 1

* U.S. CDC - 64,283 TOTAL DEATHS DUE TO NEW CORONAVIRUS AS OF PREVIOUS DAY AT 4 PM ET VERSUS 62,406 DEATHS AS OF PREVIOUS REPORT ON MAY 1 Source : bit.ly/2z8gbq7