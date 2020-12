Dec 23 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC SAYS DISTRIBUTED 9,465,725 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF DEC 23 VERSUS 4,624,325 DOSES DISTRIBUTED AS OF DEC. 21

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 1,008,025 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF DEC 23 VERSUS 614,117 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF DEC. 21 Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/3hdgd25]