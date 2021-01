BRIEF-U.S. CDC Says Administered 15.7 Mln Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of Jan 19

Jan 20 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 15,707,588 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF JAN 19 VERSUS 12,279,180 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF JAN 15

* U.S. CDC SAYS 2,023,124 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED TWO DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF JAN. 19 VERSUS 1,610,524 INDIVIDUALS AS OF JAN. 15

* U.S. CDC SAYS 1,745,441 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE ADMINISTERED IN LONG-TERM CARE HOMES AS OF JAN 19 VERSUS 1,384,963 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF JAN 15

* U.S. CDC SAYS 13,595,803 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED ONE OR MORE DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF JAN. 19 VERSUS 10,595,866 INDIVIDUALS AS OF JAN. 15