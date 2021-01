BRIEF-U.S. CDC Says Administered 16.5 Million Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of Jan 20

Jan 20 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC SAYS DISTRIBUTED 35,990,150 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF JAN 20 VERSUS 31,161,075 DOSES DISTRIBUTED AS OF JAN 19

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 16,525,281 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF JAN 20 VERSUS 15,707,588 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF JAN 19

* U.S. CDC SAYS 14,270,441 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED ONE OR MORE DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF JAN. 20 VERSUS 13,595,803 INDIVIDUALS AS OF AS OF JAN. 19

* U.S. CDC SAYS 2,161,419 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED TWO DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF JAN. 20 VERSUS 2,023,124 INDIVIDUALS AS OF JAN. 19

* U.S. CDC SAYS 1,908,256 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE ADMINISTERED IN LONG-TERM CARE HOMES AS OF JAN 20 VERSUS 1,745,441 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF JAN 19 Source text: [bit.ly/2XXoyht]