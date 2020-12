Dec 28 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 2,127,143 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF DEC. 28 VERSUS 1,944,585 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF DEC. 26

* U.S. CDC SAYS DISTRIBUTED 11,445,175 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF DEC. 28 VERSUS 9,547,925 DOSES DISTRIBUTED AS OF DEC. 26