BRIEF-U.S. CDC Says Administered 246,780,203 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of May 3

May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 246,780,203 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MAY 3 VERSUS 245,591,469 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF MAY 2

* U.S. CDC SAYS 147,517,734 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MAY 3 VERSUS 147,047,012 INDIVIDUALS AS OF MAY 2

* U.S. CDC SAYS 105,523,520 INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19 AS OF MAY 3 VERSUS 104,774,652 INDIVIDUALS AS OF MAY 2

* U.S. CDC SAYS 7,802,513 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE ADMINISTERED IN LONG-TERM CARE HOMES AS OF MAY 3 VERSUS 7,801,659 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF MAY 2 Source text : (bit.ly/3tdwXur)