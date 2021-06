June 1 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 296,404,240 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF JUNE 1

* U.S. CDC SAYS 168,489,729 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF JUNE 1

* U.S. CDC SAYS 135,867,425 INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19 AS OF JUNE 1