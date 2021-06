BRIEF-U.S. CDC Says Administered 302,851,917 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of June 7 Versus 301,638,578 Doses Administered As Of June 6

June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 302,851,917 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF JUNE 7 VERSUS 301,638,578 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF JUNE 6

* U.S. CDC SAYS 171,310,738 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF JUNE 7 VERSUS 170,833,221 INDIVIDUALS AS OF JUNE 6

* U.S. CDC SAYS 139,748,661 INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19 AS OF JUNE 7 VERSUS 138,969,323 INDIVIDUALS AS OF JUNE 6