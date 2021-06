BRIEF-U.S. CDC Says Administered 310,645,827 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of June 14

June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 310,645,827 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF JUNE 14 VERSUS 309,322,545 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF JUNE 13

* U.S. CDC SAYS 174,234,573 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF JUNE 14 VERSUS 173,840,483 INDIVIDUALS AS OF JUNE 13

* U.S. CDC SAYS 144,919,339 INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19 AS OF JUNE 14 VERSUS 143,921,222 INDIVIDUALS AS OF JUNE 13 Further company coverage: