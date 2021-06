BRIEF-U.S. CDC Says Administered 318,576,441 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of June 21 Versus 317,966,408 Doses Administered As Of June 20

June 21 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC SAYS 177,342,954 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF JUNE 21 VERSUS 177,088,290 INDIVIDUALS AS OF JUNE 20

* U.S. CDC SAYS 150,046,006 INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19 AS OF JUNE 21 VERSUS 149,667,646 INDIVIDUALS AS OF JUNE 20

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 318,576,441 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF JUNE 21 VERSUS 317,966,408 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF JUNE 20