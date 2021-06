BRIEF-U.S. CDC Says Administered 319,872,053 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of June 23

June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 319,872,053 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF JUNE 23 VERSUS 319,223,844 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF JUNE 22

* U.S. CDC SAYS 177,948,892 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF JUNE 23 VERSUS 177,635,067 INDIVIDUALS AS OF JUNE 22

* U.S. CDC SAYS 150,787,303 INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19 AS OF JUNE 23 VERSUS 150,424,675 INDIVIDUALS AS OF JUNE 22