BRIEF-U.S. CDC Says Administered 323,327,328 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of June 27

June 27 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 323,327,328 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF JUNE 27 VERSUS 322,123,103 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF JUNE 26

* U.S. CDC SAYS DELIVERED 381,282,720 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF JUNE 27 VERSUS 381,276,030 DOSES DELIVERED AS OF JUNE 26

* U.S. CDC SAYS 179,261,269 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF JUNE 27 VERSUS 178,873,816 INDIVIDUALS AS OF JUNE 26

* U.S. CDC SAYS 153,028,665 INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19 AS OF JUNE 27 VERSUS 152,184,243 INDIVIDUALS AS OF JUNE 26