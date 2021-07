BRIEF-U.S. CDC Says Administered 331,651,464 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of July 7

July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 331,651,464 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF JULY 7 VERSUS 331,214,347 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF JULY 6

* U.S. CDC SAYS DELIVERED 383,068,740 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF JULY 7

* U.S. CDC SAYS 157,908,171 INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19 AS OF JULY 7 VERSUS 157,636,088 INDIVIDUALS AS OF JULY 6

* U.S. CDC SAYS 182,896,080 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF JULY 7 VERSUS 182,714,064 INDIVIDUALS AS OF JULY 6