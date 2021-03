BRIEF-U.S. CDC Says Administered 78,631,601 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of March 2 Versus 76,899,987 Doses Administered As Of Mar. 1

March 2 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 78,631,601 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MARCH 2 VERSUS 76,899,987 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF MAR. 1

* U.S. CDC SAYS 51,755,447 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED ONE OR MORE DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MARCH 2 VERSUS 50,732,997 INDIVIDUALS AS OF MAR. 1

* U.S. CDC SAYS 26,162,122 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED TWO DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MARCH 2 VERSUS 25,466,405 INDIVIDUALS AS OF MAR. 1 Source text: (bit.ly/3sFtZPu)