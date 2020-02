Feb 18 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CDC ISSUES UPDATE ON DIAMOND PRINCESS CRUISE SHIP IN JAPAN

* U.S. CDC - ALL PASSENGERS AND CREW OF PRINCESS CRUISE SHIP IN JAPAN HAVE BEEN PLACED UNDER TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS

* U.S. CDC - ALL PASSENGERS AND CREW OF SHIP ARE PREVENTED FROM RETURNING TO U.S. FOR AT LEAST 14 DAYS AFTER THEY HAD LEFT DIAMOND PRINCESS Further company coverage: