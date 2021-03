BRIEF-U.S. CDC Says Delivered 114,133,115 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of March 5

March 5 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CDC SAYS DELIVERED 114,133,115 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MARCH 5 VERSUS 109,905,530 DOSES AS OF MARCH 4

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 85,008,094 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MARCH 5 VERSUS 82,572,848 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF MARCH 4

* U.S. CDC SAYS 55,547,697 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED ONE OR MORE DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MARCH 5 VERSUS 54,035,670 INDIVIDUALS AS OF MARCH 4

* U.S. CDC SAYS 28,701,201 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED TWO DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MARCH 5 VERSUS 27,795,980 INDIVIDUALS AS OF MARCH 4

* U.S. CDC SAYS 7,306,425 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE ADMINISTERED IN LONG-TERM CARE HOMES AS OF MARCH 5 VERSUS 7,262,104 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF MARCH 4 Source text : (bit.ly/2PHlBB3)