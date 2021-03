BRIEF-U.S. CDC Says Delivered 116,378,615 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of March 8 Versus 116,363,405 Doses As Of March 7

March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CDC SAYS DELIVERED 116,378,615 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MARCH 8 VERSUS 116,363,405 DOSES AS OF MARCH 7

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 92,089,852 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MARCH 8 VERSUS 90,351,750 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF MARCH 7

* U.S. CDC SAYS 60,005,231 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED ONE OR MORE DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MARCH 8 VERSUS 58,873,710 INDIVIDUALS AS OF MARCH 7

* U.S. CDC SAYS 31,285,186 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED TWO DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MARCH 8 VERSUS 30,686,881 INDIVIDUALS AS OF MARCH 7

* U.S. CDC SAYS 7,405,816 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE ADMINISTERED IN LONG-TERM CARE HOMES AS OF MARCH 8 VERSUS 7,389,102 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF MARCH 7 Source text : (bit.ly/3btRR2E)