BRIEF-U.S. CDC Says Delivered 127,869,155 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine As Of March 10

March 10 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CDC SAYS DELIVERED 127,869,155 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MARCH 10 VERSUS 123,232,775 DOSES AS OF MARCH 9

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 95,721,290 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MARCH 10 VERSUS 93,692,598 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF MARCH 9

* U.S. CDC SAYS 62,451,150 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MARCH 10 VERSUS 61,088,527 INDIVIDUALS AS OF MARCH 9

* U.S. CDC SAYS 32,904,161 INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19 AS OF MARCH 10 VERSUS 32,102,061 INDIVIDUALS AS OF MARCH 9