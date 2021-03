BRIEF-U.S. CDC Says Delivered 142,918,525 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of March 16

March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CDC SAYS DELIVERED 142,918,525 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MARCH 16 VERSUS 135,847,835 DOSES AS OF MARCH 14

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 110,737,856 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MARCH 16 VERSUS 109,081,860 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF MARCH 15

* U.S. CDC SAYS 72,135,616 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MARCH 16 VERSUS 71,054,445 INDIVIDUALS AS OF MARCH 15

* U.S. CDC SAYS 39,042,345 INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19 AS OF MARCH 16 VERSUS 38,335,432 INDIVIDUALS AS OF MARCH 15

* U.S. CDC SAYS 7,569,120 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE ADMINISTERED IN LONG-TERM CARE HOMES AS OF MARCH 16 VERSUS 7,559,194 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF MARCH 15