BRIEF-U.S. CDC Says Delivered 164,300,795 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of March 23

March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CDC SAYS DELIVERED 164,300,795 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MARCH 23 VERSUS 156,734,555 DOSES AS OF MARCH 21

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 128,217,029 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MARCH 23 VERSUS 126,509,736 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF MARCH 22

* U.S. CDC SAYS 83,930,495 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MARCH 23 VERSUS 82,772,416 INDIVIDUALS AS OF MARCH 22

* U.S. CDC SAYS 45,533,962 INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19 AS OF MARCH 23 VERSUS 44,910,946 INDIVIDUALS AS OF MARCH 22 Source text: (bit.ly/3cYkFAa)