BRIEF-U.S. CDC Says Delivered 169,223,125 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine As Of March 24

March 24 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC SAYS DELIVERED 169,223,125 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MARCH 24 VERSUS 164,300,795 DOSES AS OF MARCH 23

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 130,473,853 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MARCH 24 VERSUS 128,217,029 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF MARCH 23

* U.S. CDC SAYS 85,472,166 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MARCH 24 VERSUS 83,930,495 INDIVIDUALS AS OF MARCH 23

* U.S. CDC SAYS 46,365,515 INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19 AS OF MARCH 24 VERSUS 45,533,962 INDIVIDUALS AS OF MARCH 23

* U.S. CDC SAYS 7,683,903 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE ADMINISTERED IN LONG-TERM CARE HOMES AS OF MARCH 24 VERSUS 7,675,790 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF MARCH 23