BRIEF-U.S. CDC Says Delivered 173,525,335 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of March 25

March 25 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CDC SAYS DELIVERED 173,525,335 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MARCH 25 VERSUS 169,223,125 DOSES AS OF MARCH 24

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 133,305,295 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MARCH 25 VERSUS 130,473,853 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF MARCH 24

* U.S. CDC SAYS 87,343,622 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MARCH 25 VERSUS 85,472,166 INDIVIDUALS AS OF MARCH 24

* U.S. CDC SAYS 47,419,832 INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19 AS OF MARCH 25 VERSUS 46,365,515 INDIVIDUALS AS OF MARCH 24 Source text: (bit.ly/2Pu9ve6)