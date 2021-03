BRIEF-U.S. CDC Says Delivered 180,646,565 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of March 29

March 29 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CDC SAYS DELIVERED 180,646,565 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MARCH 29 VERSUS 180,646,465 DOSES AS OF MARCH 28

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 145,812,835 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MARCH 29 VERSUS 143,462,691 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF MARCH 28

* U.S. CDC SAYS 95,015,762 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MARCH 29 VERSUS 93,631,163 INDIVIDUALS AS OF MARCH 28

* U.S. CDC SAYS 52,614,231 INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19 AS OF MARCH 29 VERSUS 51,593,564 INDIVIDUALS AS OF MARCH 28

* U.S. CDC SAYS 7,718,036 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE ADMINISTERED IN LONG-TERM CARE HOMES AS OF MARCH 29 VERSUS 7,715,923 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF MARCH 28 Source text: (bit.ly/3flnsWR)